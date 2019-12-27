Short Interest in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) Expands By 41.7%

ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the November 28th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 574,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ITT stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.01. The stock had a trading volume of 263,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,483. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.22. ITT has a 12 month low of $46.68 and a 12 month high of $74.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.67.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. ITT had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ITT will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

ITT announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 1st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the conglomerate to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.147 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

ITT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 price objective on shares of ITT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ITT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ITT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

In related news, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 5,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $412,482.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Farrokh Batliwala sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $305,844.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,197 shares of company stock valued at $920,969 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter worth about $134,658,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in ITT by 34.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,235,613 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $146,389,000 after buying an additional 570,860 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in ITT during the second quarter worth $32,740,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in ITT by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,768,355 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $114,006,000 after buying an additional 358,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in ITT by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,574,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $234,087,000 after buying an additional 310,850 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

