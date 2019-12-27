Short Interest in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Drops By 29.5%

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 383,500 shares, a decrease of 29.5% from the November 28th total of 544,200 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maiden by 291.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 873,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 650,720 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maiden by 45.9% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 275,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 86,535 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Maiden during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Maiden by 553.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 260,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 220,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Maiden by 42.6% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 224,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 66,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MHLD traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.81. 458,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,416. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.64. Maiden has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $1.85.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The insurance provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $108.68 million during the quarter. Maiden had a negative net margin of 36.82% and a negative return on equity of 219.93%.

About Maiden

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers primarily in Europe and internationally. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients.

