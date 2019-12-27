Short Interest in National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) Rises By 44.5%

National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 427,200 shares, an increase of 44.5% from the November 28th total of 295,700 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 275,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

In related news, COO Peter A. Rendall sold 9,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $214,608.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Hal Weiner sold 5,111 shares of National General stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $112,850.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,827,031.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,080 shares of company stock worth $431,877. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGHC. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of National General in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of National General by 10.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National General during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in National General in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in National General in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National General stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $21.80. The company had a trading volume of 153,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,973. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.54 and a 200-day moving average of $22.82. National General has a twelve month low of $20.08 and a twelve month high of $26.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.59.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. National General had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that National General will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. National General’s payout ratio is presently 9.57%.

NGHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded National General from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut National General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

About National General

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

