Short Interest in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) Rises By 19.3%

NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the November 28th total of 872,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 270,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:NWE traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.64. The stock had a trading volume of 141,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,548. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. NorthWestern has a twelve month low of $57.33 and a twelve month high of $76.72.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.13). NorthWestern had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $274.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NorthWestern will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NWE shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on NorthWestern from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. NorthWestern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.67.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $151,962.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 337,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,327,000 after purchasing an additional 61,866 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 12,562.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 202,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,205,000 after buying an additional 201,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the third quarter worth $62,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,925,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 5.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 268,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,133,000 after acquiring an additional 14,284 shares during the period. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

