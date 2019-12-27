Short Interest in Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) Decreases By 49.8%

Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a decrease of 49.8% from the November 28th total of 85,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

PERI traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $6.25. 165,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,729. Perion Network has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $7.06. The company has a market cap of $163.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.81.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.00 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 4.66%. Equities analysts expect that Perion Network will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Perion Network from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Taglich Brothers restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.13.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PERI. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the second quarter worth approximately $567,000. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the third quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Perion Network by 5.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,274,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 66,340 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Perion Network by 491.2% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 62,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 52,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Perion Network in the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. 17.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.