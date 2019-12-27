Short Interest in Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Drops By 38.2%

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, a decrease of 38.2% from the November 28th total of 83,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSTI traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.06. The stock had a trading volume of 91,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,490. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $11.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.09.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PSTI shares. Dawson James began coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pluristem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTI. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 85,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 23,533 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 153,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 33,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

