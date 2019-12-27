Short Interest in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Increases By 36.3%

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a growth of 36.3% from the November 28th total of 1,350,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 548,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP William O. Nicholson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $165,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,344.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

POR stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.54. 258,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,327. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $44.03 and a twelve month high of $58.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.70.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $542.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.94 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.98%.

POR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

