Short Interest in Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Decreases By 35.0%

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 35.0% from the November 28th total of 2,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on SAL. ValuEngine upgraded Salisbury Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Salisbury Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Get Salisbury Bancorp alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 33,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $151,000. 9.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Salisbury Bancorp stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,024. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.84. Salisbury Bancorp has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $124.93 million, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.47.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 9.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Salisbury Bancorp will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.21%.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Salisbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salisbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.