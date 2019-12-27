Short Interest in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Expands By 23.5%

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 782,400 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the November 28th total of 633,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 590,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:TNK traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $23.03. The company had a trading volume of 40,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,002. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Teekay Tankers has a 52-week low of $7.04 and a 52-week high of $24.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.28 and a 200 day moving average of $4.59. The company has a market cap of $785.87 million, a PE ratio of -14.42, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.18.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.08. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $182.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teekay Tankers will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNK. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 47.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,065,612 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,044,000 after buying an additional 2,267,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Teekay Tankers by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,450,920 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 14,348 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P boosted its position in Teekay Tankers by 64.5% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 3,150,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Teekay Tankers by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,972,612 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,766 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Teekay Tankers by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,713,563 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 61,034 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TNK shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

