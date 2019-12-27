SIBCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $618,478.00 (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. In the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. SIBCoin has a total market cap of $618,478.00 and approximately $1,392.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SIBCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0342 or 0.00000466 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, BTC-Alpha, Upbit and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,331.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.95 or 0.01744408 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $207.75 or 0.02832407 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00569070 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011284 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00622045 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00061571 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00023631 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00382161 BTC.

SIBCoin Coin Profile

SIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,090,207 coins. The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.money . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

SIBCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia, YoBit, BTC-Alpha, Upbit, C-CEX and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

