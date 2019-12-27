SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.88

Shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.88 and traded as low as $3.85. SigmaTron International shares last traded at $3.88, with a volume of 7,434 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of SigmaTron International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.89. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 million, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.53.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.86 million during the quarter. SigmaTron International had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.41%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SigmaTron International stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,475 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of SigmaTron International as of its most recent SEC filing. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SigmaTron International Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGMA)

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include the production of printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly, and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

