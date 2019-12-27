SingularDTV (SNGLS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $262,330.00

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One SingularDTV token can currently be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, ChaoEX, Livecoin and Braziliex. During the last week, SingularDTV has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. SingularDTV has a market cap of $4.36 million and approximately $262,330.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013808 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00182534 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.23 or 0.01237507 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025865 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00120371 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SingularDTV Token Profile

SingularDTV launched on October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SingularDTV is singulardtv.com . SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here

SingularDTV Token Trading

SingularDTV can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Liqui, OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, Livecoin, ChaoEX, Ethfinex and Braziliex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularDTV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularDTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

