Sirius International Insurance Group (NYSE:SG) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Sirius International Insurance Group (NYSE:SG) shares rose 2.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.69 and last traded at $8.69, approximately 2,901 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 9,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.51.

Sirius International Insurance Group (NYSE:SG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sirius International Insurance Group stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Sirius International Insurance Group (NYSE:SG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-line reinsurance and insurance products in Bermuda and internationally. The company underwrites insurance and reinsurance products for property, accident and health, aviation and space, trade credit, marine and energy, agriculture, casualty, surety, property, environmental, medical travel, contingency, terrorism, cargo lines, and other exposures, as well as offers administration services.

