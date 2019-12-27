SmileyCoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (SMLY)

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 27th. Over the last seven days, SmileyCoin has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. SmileyCoin has a total market cap of $148,806.00 and approximately $323.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmileyCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000115 BTC.

SmileyCoin Coin Profile

SmileyCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 4th, 2014. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,148,680,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,615,593,400 coins. SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews . The official website for SmileyCoin is tutor-web.info

Buying and Selling SmileyCoin

SmileyCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmileyCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmileyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

