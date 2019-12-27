Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a decrease of 36.1% from the November 28th total of 43,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRLP. ValuEngine cut Sprague Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE SRLP traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,782. Sprague Resources has a 1-year low of $13.96 and a 1-year high of $20.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $379.24 million, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.48.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $582.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.60 million. Sprague Resources had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 42.63%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sprague Resources will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprague Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Sprague Resources by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA boosted its position in Sprague Resources by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 82,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Sprague Resources by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 175,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Sprague Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $29,048,000. Institutional investors own 15.91% of the company’s stock.

About Sprague Resources

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

