SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) Short Interest Update

SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 864,800 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the November 28th total of 710,300 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 328,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPXC. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of SPX in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of SPX in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of SPX from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of SPX in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.40.

SPX stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.59. 12,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,469. SPX has a fifty-two week low of $25.88 and a fifty-two week high of $52.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $364.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.48 million. SPX had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 27.82%. SPX’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SPX will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $1,273,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SPX by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,435,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,517,000 after purchasing an additional 173,894 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPX by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,519,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,228,000 after acquiring an additional 27,328 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in SPX by 81.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,101,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,359,000 after acquiring an additional 493,932 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPX by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,165,000 after acquiring an additional 107,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SPX by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 610,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,154,000 after acquiring an additional 11,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

