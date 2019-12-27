Star Group LP (NYSE:SGU) Short Interest Update

Star Group LP (NYSE:SGU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the November 28th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

SGU traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.46. The company had a trading volume of 35,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,918. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Star Group has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The company has a market cap of $446.04 million, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.21.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $235.89 million for the quarter. Star Group had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 15.10%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Star Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Star Group by 93.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Star Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Star Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Star Group in the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Star Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. 43.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Star Group

Star Group, L.P. operates as a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider in the United States. It also installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment, as well as offers plumbing services. As of September 30, 2018, the company sold home heating oil and propane to approximately 454,000 full service residential and commercial customers.

