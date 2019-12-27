STARPHARMA HOLD/S (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

STARPHARMA HOLD/S (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS SPHRY traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $8.40. 190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,891. STARPHARMA HOLD/S has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.57.

Get STARPHARMA HOLD/S alerts:

About STARPHARMA HOLD/S

Starpharma Holdings Limited engages in the research, development, and commercialization of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life-science, and other applications worldwide. The company focuses on the development of VivaGel, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management and prevention of bacterial vaginosis, and as a condom coating for the prevention of sexually transmitted infections, as well as VivaGel condom, an antiviral condom.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for STARPHARMA HOLD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STARPHARMA HOLD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.