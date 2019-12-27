Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,260,000 shares, a decrease of 45.6% from the November 28th total of 17,010,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Suncor Energy stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.63. 1,801,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,192,861. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.68. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of $27.28 and a 12 month high of $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $50.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 12.87%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SU. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. National Bank Financial downgraded Suncor Energy from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James set a $48.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. CIBC set a $53.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.93.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 474.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

