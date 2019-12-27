Sunset Pacific Petroleum (CVE:SPK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Sunset Pacific Petroleum Ltd (CVE:SPK)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 574100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and a PE ratio of -2.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03.

Sunset Pacific Petroleum Company Profile (CVE:SPK)

Sunset Pacific Petroleum Ltd., a junior resource exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops natural resource properties primarily in North Africa and the Middle East. It primarily explores for oil and gas properties. The company was formerly known as Bighorn Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Sunset Pacific Petroleum Ltd.

