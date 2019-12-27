Supremex (TSE:SXP) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.53

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2019

Supremex Inc (TSE:SXP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.53 and traded as low as $2.34. Supremex shares last traded at $2.38, with a volume of 49,682 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.36 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.53. The company has a market cap of $66.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96.

Supremex (TSE:SXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$45.18 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Supremex Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.74%. Supremex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -96.30%.

Supremex Company Profile (TSE:SXP)

Supremex Inc manufactures, markets, and sells envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products in North America. It manufactures a range of stock and custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colors; and packaging and specialty products, including corrugated boxes and folding carton packaging products.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?    

Receive News & Ratings for Supremex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supremex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit