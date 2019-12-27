Supremex (TSE:SXP) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.53

Supremex Inc (TSE:SXP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.53 and traded as low as $2.34. Supremex shares last traded at $2.38, with a volume of 49,682 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.36 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.53. The company has a market cap of $66.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96.

Supremex (TSE:SXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$45.18 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Supremex Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.74%. Supremex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -96.30%.

Supremex Company Profile (TSE:SXP)

Supremex Inc manufactures, markets, and sells envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products in North America. It manufactures a range of stock and custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colors; and packaging and specialty products, including corrugated boxes and folding carton packaging products.

