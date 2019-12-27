TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TLC. Zacks Investment Research raised TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.92.

NASDAQ TLC opened at $5.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.21. The company has a market capitalization of $179.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72. TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.16. TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S had a negative net margin of 390.91% and a negative return on equity of 147.24%. The firm had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) by 564.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,915 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.29% of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of nanomedicines that combine its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform with approved active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Its BioSeizer lipid formulation technology enables pharmacokinetic (PK) control and local sustained release of APIs at the site of disease or injury; and NanoX targeted delivery technology enables prolonged PK profiles and enhanced distribution of liposome-encapsulated APIs at the desired site.

