Tandy Leather Factory (NASDAQ:TLF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.17

Shares of Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.17 and traded as high as $5.35. Tandy Leather Factory shares last traded at $5.35, with a volume of 230 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tandy Leather Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 6.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day moving average is $5.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.35 million, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tandy Leather Factory stock. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLF) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 521,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Tandy Leather Factory accounts for approximately 1.7% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Beddow Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 5.84% of Tandy Leather Factory worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 50.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tandy Leather Factory (NASDAQ:TLF)

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc operates as a retailer and wholesale distributor of a range of leather and leathercraft related items in North America and internationally. The company offers leather, quality tools, hardware, small machines, accessories, liquids, lace, kits, open workbenches, and teaching materials.

