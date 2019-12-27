Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Shares Up 14.9%

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2019

Tarena International Inc (NASDAQ:TEDU)’s share price traded up 14.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.62 and last traded at $1.54, 261,401 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 50% from the average session volume of 174,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tarena International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEDU. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Tarena International by 10.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 656,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 59,807 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in Tarena International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,887,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,219,000 after acquiring an additional 24,758 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Tarena International by 46.2% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 532,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 168,542 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in Tarena International by 91.8% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 78,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 37,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Tarena International by 233.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

Tarena International Company Profile (NASDAQ:TEDU)

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes in the People's Republic of China. It offers education courses in 13 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, .NET, C++, software testing, embedded, PHP, Android, iOS, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, VR/AR, and Python; and 3 non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, and accounting through live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Tarena International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarena International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit