Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Shares Up 14.9%

Tarena International Inc (NASDAQ:TEDU)’s share price traded up 14.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.62 and last traded at $1.54, 261,401 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 50% from the average session volume of 174,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tarena International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEDU. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Tarena International by 10.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 656,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 59,807 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in Tarena International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,887,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,219,000 after acquiring an additional 24,758 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Tarena International by 46.2% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 532,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 168,542 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in Tarena International by 91.8% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 78,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 37,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Tarena International by 233.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes in the People's Republic of China. It offers education courses in 13 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, .NET, C++, software testing, embedded, PHP, Android, iOS, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, VR/AR, and Python; and 3 non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, and accounting through live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules.

