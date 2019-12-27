Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRGP. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays set a $49.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Targa Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.58.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

NYSE:TRGP opened at $40.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.41. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.50 and a beta of 1.78. Targa Resources has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $48.78.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Targa Resources will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. 95.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

Further Reading: Dividend

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.