Television Francaise 1 (OTCMKTS:TVFCF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.39

Television Francaise 1 SA (OTCMKTS:TVFCF) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.39 and last traded at $8.39, with a volume of 20000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.76.

Television Francaise 1 Company Profile

Télévision Française 1 SA, an integrated media company, engages in broadcasting business in France and internationally. The company's Broadcasting segment operates TF1, an event-based channel; TMC, a digital terrestrial television channel; TFX, a channel targeting millennial audience; TF1 Séries Films, a cinema-series channel; LCI, a news channel; MYTF1, a digital platform; and TF1 Publicité, a content marketplace that markets various TV platforms.

