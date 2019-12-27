Temple Hotels (TSE:TPH) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.03

Shares of Temple Hotels Inc (TSE:TPH) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.03 and traded as high as $2.09. Temple Hotels shares last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 265,266 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $156.14 million and a PE ratio of -1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,313.58, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Get Temple Hotels alerts:

In other Temple Hotels news, insider Sime Armoyan acquired 33,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,506,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$21,885,559.50. Insiders purchased 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $78,121 over the last quarter.

Temple is a growth oriented hotel investment company with hotel properties located across Canada. Temple is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TPH (common shares) and TPH.DB.E (convertible debentures). The primary long-term investment objectives of the Company are to yield stable and growing cash flows and to maximize the long-term share value of the Company through the active management of its assets, accretive acquisitions, and the performance of value-added capital improvement programs on selected properties, as deemed appropriate.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Temple Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temple Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.