The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the November 28th total of 2,250,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 754,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

RUBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of The Rubicon Project from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of The Rubicon Project in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of The Rubicon Project in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of The Rubicon Project from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Rubicon Project from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

NYSE RUBI traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 641,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,144. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The Rubicon Project has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $10.85.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $37.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.76 million. The Rubicon Project had a negative return on equity of 17.26% and a negative net margin of 19.57%. Equities analysts forecast that The Rubicon Project will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Rubicon Project news, CAO Blima Tuller sold 12,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $93,640.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 134,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,607.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Addante sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $107,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,222,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,463,050.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,709 shares of company stock valued at $1,291,397. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUBI. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in The Rubicon Project in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Rubicon Project in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Rubicon Project in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Rubicon Project during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Rubicon Project during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

