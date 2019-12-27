TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) in a research note released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TXMD. BidaskClub cut shares of TherapeuticsMD from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.60.

Shares of TXMD opened at $2.46 on Monday. TherapeuticsMD has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $6.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29. The company has a market cap of $680.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.83.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 million. TherapeuticsMD had a negative net margin of 427.70% and a negative return on equity of 430.28%. TherapeuticsMD’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TherapeuticsMD news, major shareholder Group L. P. Column purchased 4,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.66 per share, with a total value of $55,539.42. Also, Director Brian Bernick purchased 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 112,387 shares of company stock worth $352,539 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 73.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 2.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 287,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 45.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.

