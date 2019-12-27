Tinley Beverage (CNSX:TNY) Shares Down 1.3%

Tinley Beverage Company Inc (CNSX:TNY)’s share price was down 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.39, approximately 65,085 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.54.

Tinley Beverage Company Profile (CNSX:TNY)

The Tinley Beverage Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes liquor-inspired, alcohol-free, cannabis-infused beverages in the United States. The company also offers Hemplify and Tinley's Tonics line of products through retail locations in California; and online in the United States. The company was formerly known as Quia Resources Inc and changed its name to The Tinley Beverage Company Inc in October 2015.

