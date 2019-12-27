Tinley Beverage (CNSX:TNY) Shares Down 1.3%

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2019

Tinley Beverage Company Inc (CNSX:TNY)’s share price was down 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.39, approximately 65,085 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.54.

Tinley Beverage Company Profile (CNSX:TNY)

The Tinley Beverage Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes liquor-inspired, alcohol-free, cannabis-infused beverages in the United States. The company also offers Hemplify and Tinley's Tonics line of products through retail locations in California; and online in the United States. The company was formerly known as Quia Resources Inc and changed its name to The Tinley Beverage Company Inc in October 2015.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Tinley Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tinley Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit