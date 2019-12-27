TokenPay (TPAY) Price Hits $0.0861

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 27th. Over the last seven days, TokenPay has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. TokenPay has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and $62,709.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TokenPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0861 or 0.00001174 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, TOPBTC, BiteBTC and Sistemkoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TokenPay alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00062557 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00084698 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00001121 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00069657 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,370.82 or 1.00412699 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000373 BTC.

About TokenPay

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TokenPay’s total supply is 20,752,904 coins and its circulating supply is 16,563,359 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay

TokenPay Coin Trading

TokenPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Liquid, Cryptopia, Sistemkoin and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TokenPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.