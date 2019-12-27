TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

TRS stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.22. The stock had a trading volume of 108,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,706. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.33. TriMas has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $33.45.

Get TriMas alerts:

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $236.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.92 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 8.46%. TriMas’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TriMas will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joshua A. Sherbin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,812,930. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Paul Swart sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $77,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,319 shares of company stock worth $904,322 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in TriMas by 6.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of TriMas by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in TriMas by 0.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in TriMas by 2.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in TriMas by 2.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.