Truegame Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12,741.00 (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Over the last seven days, Truegame has traded 75.7% higher against the dollar. One Truegame token can currently be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin and Hotbit. Truegame has a market capitalization of $304,197.00 and approximately $12,741.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013800 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00183229 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.58 or 0.01242874 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025881 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00120475 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Truegame Token Profile

Truegame launched on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/@truegame . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here

Truegame Token Trading

Truegame can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

