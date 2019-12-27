Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th.

NASDAQ TWST traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.04. 225,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,858. Twist Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $35.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $729.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.45.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $15.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 73.98% and a negative net margin of 197.98%. Analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, CTO Bill Peck sold 20,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total value of $462,600.00. Also, SVP Patrick John Finn sold 33,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $825,330.00. Insiders sold 163,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,886,998 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWST. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 7,776.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 847,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,228,000 after buying an additional 836,324 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at $358,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 106,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 31,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 142,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after buying an additional 14,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

