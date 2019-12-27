U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Analysts expect U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) to report ($0.60) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Silica’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the lowest is ($0.97). U.S. Silica reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,400%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Silica will report full year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($1.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.11). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Silica.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The mining company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). U.S. Silica had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $361.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on U.S. Silica from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. R. F. Lafferty downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Cowen lowered shares of U.S. Silica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered shares of U.S. Silica from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Silica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.56.

In other news, Director Charles W. Shaver acquired 10,000 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $179,290 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLCA. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 155.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,639 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

SLCA traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $6.08. 1,100,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,861,185. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.12. The firm has a market cap of $453.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.62. U.S. Silica has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $18.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. U.S. Silica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

