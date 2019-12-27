Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) in a research report report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $50.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uber Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, November 18th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.95.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $30.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.64 and a 200-day moving average of $34.92. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $25.58 and a 52-week high of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.15. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 63.57% and a negative return on equity of 209.48%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.75 per share, with a total value of $6,687,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,530,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,952,618.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Manik Gupta sold 15,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $410,227.88. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,530,823 shares of company stock worth $1,781,693,875.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UBER. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.