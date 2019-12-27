UBS Group Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €76.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DHER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €58.80 ($68.37) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €55.05 ($64.01).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

ETR:DHER opened at €69.74 ($81.09) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €51.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €44.36. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of €27.48 ($31.95) and a 52-week high of €66.72 ($77.58).

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.