Unit (NYSE:UNT) Shares Down 8.8%

Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT)’s stock price dropped 8.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.72 and last traded at $0.73, approximately 1,175,350 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 723,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $44.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.51.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Unit had a negative net margin of 40.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $155.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Unit Co. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Unit by 45.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 242,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 75,318 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Unit by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 74,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 22,552 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Unit by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Unit by 164.6% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 17,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Unit by 41.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 205,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 60,684 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment explores for, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.

