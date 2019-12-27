Unit (NYSE:UNT) Shares Down 8.8%

Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT)’s stock price dropped 8.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.72 and last traded at $0.73, approximately 1,175,350 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 723,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Get Unit alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $44.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.51.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Unit had a negative net margin of 40.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $155.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Unit Co. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Unit by 45.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 242,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 75,318 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Unit by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 74,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 22,552 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Unit by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Unit by 164.6% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 17,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Unit by 41.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 205,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 60,684 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unit (NYSE:UNT)

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment explores for, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.