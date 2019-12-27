United Carpets Group (LON:UCG) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.21

United Carpets Group plc (LON:UCG)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.21 and traded as high as $5.99. United Carpets Group shares last traded at $5.88, with a volume of 136,089 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 million and a PE ratio of 11.75.

United Carpets Group (LON:UCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that United Carpets Group plc will post 160 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a GBX 0.14 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%.

About United Carpets Group (LON:UCG)

United Carpets Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises carpet and bed retail outlets in the United Kingdom. The company provides carpets; laminate and vinyl floorings; artificial grass; and beds. It also offers accessories, such as door bars, grippers, adhesives, pillows, and scotia and profiles for laminates, as well as underlays for grass, carpets, and laminates.

