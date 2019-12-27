Value Exchange International (OTCMKTS:VEII) Stock Price Up 65.7%

Value Exchange International Inc (OTCMKTS:VEII) rose 65.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.06 and last traded at $0.06, approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 36,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05.

About Value Exchange International (OTCMKTS:VEII)

Value Exchange International, Inc provides computer systems services to retail industry in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. The company provides systems maintenance and related services comprising computer software programming and integration, and computer systems; Internet and information technology systems; and engineering, consulting, administration, and maintenance services, including e-commerce and payment processing, as well as systems development and integration services.

