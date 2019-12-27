ValuEngine Lowers CLPS (NASDAQ:CLPS) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of CLPS (NASDAQ:CLPS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of CLPS opened at $6.06 on Tuesday. CLPS has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $17.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.83.

Get CLPS alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CLPS by 379.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 92,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 73,452 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CLPS by 27.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CLPS in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology and consulting services to banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

Featured Story: Range Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CLPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.