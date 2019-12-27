ValuEngine Lowers Gartner (NYSE:IT) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

IT has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays cut shares of Gartner from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet lowered Gartner from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a hold rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $156.86.

Shares of IT opened at $154.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.33. Gartner has a 1 year low of $120.89 and a 1 year high of $171.77.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.84 million. Gartner had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 40.06%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Gartner will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.17, for a total transaction of $5,609,153.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,635 shares in the company, valued at $203,357,437.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.23, for a total transaction of $334,383.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,219 shares in the company, valued at $3,697,161.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,981 shares of company stock valued at $9,388,070. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the third quarter worth $46,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Gartner by 114.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Gartner during the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

