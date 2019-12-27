ValuEngine Lowers Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Lithia Motors from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $147.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $140.60.

NYSE:LAD opened at $148.23 on Tuesday. Lithia Motors has a 12-month low of $70.60 and a 12-month high of $165.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.30. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 11.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $2,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,981,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth E. Roberts sold 1,758 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $282,334.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,117,173.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,739 shares of company stock worth $16,878,883. Insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 37.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after buying an additional 9,807 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 12.7% in the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 95,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,000 after buying an additional 10,745 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

