ValuEngine Lowers LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) to Buy

ValuEngine downgraded shares of LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. First Analysis upgraded LiveRamp from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on LiveRamp in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on LiveRamp from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.67.

LiveRamp stock opened at $49.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -35.87 and a beta of 1.49. LiveRamp has a 52 week low of $37.13 and a 52 week high of $63.23.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.08. LiveRamp had a net margin of 280.55% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $90.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.08 million. On average, analysts predict that LiveRamp will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LiveRamp news, Director Clark M. Kokich sold 1,000 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $46,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,258,903.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James F. Arra sold 14,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $728,449.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,271 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,195.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,737 shares of company stock valued at $862,880. Corporate insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in LiveRamp by 7,200.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after acquiring an additional 450,445 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 2,115.4% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 83,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 80,153 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

