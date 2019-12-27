ValuEngine Lowers Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MXIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Maxim Group cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.08.

MXIM opened at $61.69 on Tuesday. Maxim Integrated Products has a 12 month low of $47.83 and a 12 month high of $65.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 6.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.38.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 34.55%. The business had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is 79.01%.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $465,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $121,859.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,204 shares of company stock worth $3,838,279 in the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,221,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,119,000. Man Group plc grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 35.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,026,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,471,000 after acquiring an additional 271,513 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 197.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 479,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,761,000 after purchasing an additional 317,974 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 22.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

