ValuEngine Lowers Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RRR. BidaskClub upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Union Gaming Research lowered Red Rock Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.57.

RRR stock opened at $23.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Red Rock Resorts has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $29.80.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $465.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.74 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 7.58%. On average, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.53%.

In related news, Director Lorenzo J. Fertitta bought 9,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $185,839.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank J. Fertitta III purchased 10,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $198,315.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 40.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Red Rock Resorts by 1,848.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Red Rock Resorts by 1,067.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Green Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

