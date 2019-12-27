Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Up 0%

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $49.20 and last traded at $49.20, 1,151 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 619,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.19.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a $0.351 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,821,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,812,000 after acquiring an additional 82,217 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,371,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,620,000 after acquiring an additional 155,994 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,010,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,769,000 after acquiring an additional 116,265 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 749,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,787,000 after acquiring an additional 185,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 709,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,781,000 after purchasing an additional 81,770 shares in the last quarter.

