VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.07). VBI Vaccines posted earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.15). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 70.54% and a negative net margin of 1,458.97%. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.81.

In other VBI Vaccines news, CEO Jeff Baxter bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,127.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 212,000 shares of company stock worth $105,440. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Fosun International Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 43.6% during the second quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 1,051,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 319,045 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 218,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 65,477 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 1,488.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 109,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 102,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 2,089.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,224,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VBIV remained flat at $$1.36 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,879,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,324. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average is $0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $242.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.82. VBI Vaccines has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $2.20.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

