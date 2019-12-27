Velas (VLX) Price Down 1% Over Last 7 Days

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Velas has a market cap of $30.27 million and $1.35 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. One Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000318 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000386 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Velas Profile

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,038,187,316 coins and its circulating supply is 1,307,104,725 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html.

Buying and Selling Velas

Velas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

