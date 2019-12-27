VerifyMe (OTCMKTS:VRME) Trading Down 8.8%

VerifyMe Inc (OTCMKTS:VRME) shares dropped 8.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.07 and last traded at $0.07, approximately 225,038 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 152,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.10.

Get VerifyMe alerts:

In other VerifyMe news, Director Arthur B. Laffer bought 416,050 shares of VerifyMe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.07 per share, with a total value of $29,123.50.

VerifyMe, Inc provides security solutions for the identification and authentication of people, products, and packaging for various applications in the United States. The company offers RainbowSecure technology that combines an invisible ink with a proprietary tuned laser to enable counterfeit products to be exposed for gaming industry, as well as for anti-counterfeit protection of tags and labels in the apparel industry; and SecureLight technology, which changes the color of ink for use in various applications, including credit cards, driver's licenses, passports, stock certificates, clothing labels, currencies, ID cards, and tax stamps, as well as to protect apparels, pharmaceuticals, and other physical products.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for VerifyMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VerifyMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.